I am really puzzled by where GOP leadership wants to take us.

There is no crazier example of conservative myopia than Rep. Margie Taylor Green's speech at the Turning Point Action conference last week. In it, she attempted to malign President Biden by comparing his programs to those of FDR, JFK, and LBJ. So far as the political left and center are concerned, I can think of no greater complement than to accuse President Biden of favoring "programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare" and that Joe Biden wants to complete "the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started that LBJ expanded on!"

Make no doubt about it. The Average Joe American supports all of these programs and many rely on them to survive, not to mention sound environmental stewardship which conservatives for some reason oppose. I cannot help but ask what exactly are partisan Americans thinking? Also to whom, exactly, are they speaking? It's not to me, nor to our younger folk who are struggling to get by in jobs that don't pay a living wage.

As might be expected, her speech is likely to become one of the Democratic Party's top campaign ads of 2024.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest