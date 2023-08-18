The recent news that Dominion’s Surry Nuclear Power plant has exceeded 50 years of operation is a reminder of another quiet anniversary, but with closer ties to Lynchburg, that passed recently.

Duke Energy’s Oconee Nuclear Power Station Unit 1, located on Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina, achieved its 50th year of commercial operation last month. The connection of the three-unit Oconee nuclear station to Lynchburg is the three nuclear steam systems (consisting of the nuclear reactors, steam generators, related equipment, and controls) were designed by engineers at Babcock & Wilcox’s Nuclear Power Division in Lynchburg.

B&W and its successor companies (currently Framatome, Inc.) have supplied the nuclear fuel assemblies to Oconee since inception of its operation. The three Oconee nuclear reactors, each operating with 177 uranium fuel assemblies, supply more than 2,550 megawatts to the grid, providing electricity for more than 1.9 million homes.

However, the real success story behind the Oconee station is its reliability, measured by electricity produced relative to the plant’s design electrical rating (DER). Oconee Unit 1 operated from 2020 to 2022 with a capacity factor of 94.18% relative to its 865 MW DER. The entire Oconee station produced a 94.21% DER net capacity factor in 2020 to 2022. In fact, the entire U.S. nuclear power station fleet has maintained a median capacity factor near 90% for over 15 years.

We depend on electricity being there when we need it. Try achieving a capacity factor of 90% with solar cells or wind turbines and see how that works out when you need the lights turned on. The success of Oconee is a testament to the talent and dedication of both Framatome’s and Duke Energy’s engineering staffs. (Data cited is from Nuclear News, May 2023 edition, published by the American Nuclear Society)

BRIAN DELANO

Lynchburg