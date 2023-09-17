The Republican candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate in this region want to relax Virginia’s gun safety laws.
We all know, there was another mass shooting in Florida over the weekend. A white supremist took a military style rifle to a Dollar General and killed three people then turned the gun on himself. Because gun safety laws are so permissive in Florida his purchase and open carry of that weapon was legal. If the Republicans control both legislative chambers and the Governor’s mansion they will remake Virginia in Florida’s image. Gun safety laws in Virginia are not perfect, but when we are shopping, they protect us better than the gun laws of Florida.
We have candidates for the Virginia Senate, Donna St Clair and the House of Delegates in the 51st District, Kim Moran who have pledged to make gun safety legislation a priority. Vote for them in November.
DENNIS GOFF
Bedford