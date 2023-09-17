We all know, there was another mass shooting in Florida over the weekend. A white supremist took a military style rifle to a Dollar General and killed three people then turned the gun on himself. Because gun safety laws are so permissive in Florida his purchase and open carry of that weapon was legal. If the Republicans control both legislative chambers and the Governor’s mansion they will remake Virginia in Florida’s image. Gun safety laws in Virginia are not perfect, but when we are shopping, they protect us better than the gun laws of Florida.