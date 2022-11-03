Letter to the editor: Headline showed bias

As I dove into the article I looked for the direct connection to tie two such events together. The statement "Where's Nancy" and the fact he supposedly had tie wraps like some Jan. 6 folks did. The source according to the article is CNN reporting, "The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the Pelosi case and spoke on condition of anonymity." So once again our local media chose to report, right before an election, a headline article which ties the Pelosi attack to Jan. 6. If you go out on the internet and research this attacker he has a long history of outrageous posts on social media and both family members and friends are outspoken on his mental illness he was been exhibiting. The attacker's actions were not because of Jan. 6, or because of election rhetoric like, "Let's take back the House" or, "Let's fire Nancy Pelosi," but because the attacker has exhibited a history of mental illness.