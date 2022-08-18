Letter to the editor: Hello 9-8-8

Hello 9-8-8
I can’t believe it took so long to implement the 9-8-8 non-emergency “warm line.”
I guesstimate seven out of 10 of us long to talk to a trained, compassionate stranger — to anyone other than a mate or parent or close friend or pastor — about personal issues, at least once a month.
I bet more than three-quarters of the calls that 9-1-1 operators have received over the years have been from people who were not injured or in physical danger and who were not with a dying person. I bet most 9-1-1 calls are and always have been from people who are just plain lonely — people who have family and partners close by but still have no one trustworthy to talk to.
My Android (cellphone), which I carry in my back pocket, as a rule, butt-dials 9-1-1 several times a year. As a result, all the local 9-1-1 operators know my name and my life story, and they know I play disc golf every evening, weather-permitting.
We have the best time talking about depression and about the healing power of nature and about the upside of aging and about the delightful silliness of butt-dialing.
I want those spontaneous surprise conversations to keep happening. I love talking about the peaks and valleys of earthly life (and about Flat Top and the Peaks of Otter) with smart strangers. But I don’t want our jolly chats to prevent actual emergency calls from getting through.
Once someone who is more tech-savvy than I has taught my butt to randomly dial 9-8-8 instead of 9-1-1, while I’m on my ladder painting houses and while I’m playing disc golf at Peaks View Park, my life will be close to perfect.
DOUGLAS THOM III
Lynchburg