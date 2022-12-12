 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Help keep Chesapeake Bay clean

The recent editorial, “Intervention is needed to help clean the bay” [Dec. 1] was timely and informative. It shed light on the critical need to step up efforts to clean the bay. The Chesapeake Bay is a beautiful natural resource and an integral part of Virginia’s economy. It provides fisheries, tourism, shipping, and defense operations.

Lynchburg is in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the James River is a major artery to the bay. Reducing pollution in the river and protecting the bay needs to be a priority. In our area, agriculture is the main polluter, caused by runoff from fertilizers and animal manure. However, farmers need funding to make changes to their operations.

Let our legislators and Gov. Youngkin know that funding for the bay is essential. Send an email or message at whosmy.virginiageneralassembly.gov.

MELISSA JOHNSON

Lynchburg

