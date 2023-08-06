Here we go again

The Appomattox library removed several children’s books about diversity and acceptance from their shelves after a parent expressed concerns about these LGBTQ books on display in the children’s section. Last year, the Forest Library removed several LGBTQ books on display near the entrance to the library during PRIDE month after a parent complained.

Virginia public schools have been forced to remove books parents deem inappropriate for children. Unfortunately, this book-banning process has become a national problem. I agree specific material is unsuitable for certain age groups. Who defines what a child or young adult can or cannot see or read? Why are we focusing on books and not banning children from using the internet, watching television, going to the movies, reading magazines, listening to music or playing video games? All of these types of media may contain sexual images, violence, smoking, alcohol use, and, God forbid, may contain someone from the LGBTQ community.

Until a drag queen walks into a school and beats a child to death with a copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” is this censorship necessary?

When we give a parent the right to dictate what is or isn’t appropriate for a library or school system, we are catering to racists, bigots, homophobes, and transphobes, to name a few; and are perpetuating their ideologies.

Children are resilient. They understand more than we give them credit for. They see firsthand that a classmate has two moms or two dads. They see Tommy, who was in their first-grade class, is now Tammy in their second-grade class. When the child goes home and tells their parents about their day in school, will the parents perpetuate their ideology, or will they foster love and understanding? That’s the true power a parent has.

GABRIELLA MICHELE

Lynchburg