Letter to the editor: Here we go again

Here we go again

Thomas Jefferson once stated that we need a political revolution every 20 years. His election in 1800 was a peaceful example just like Donald Trump’s 2016 election. Politics can often be upsetting but not like the violence of the MAGA Republicans on Jan. 6, 2021.

So, here we go again! Extreme right-wing sites are talking of violence. Former President Trump took government documents and the government wanted them back. In June they got 15 boxes but an informer told the FBI that there were still more and where they were located. On July 9, a court warrant was served by the FBI for the remaining documents in Trump’s home. I understand a Trump lawyer was there and Secret Service agents also witnessed the retrieval of the items. Nothing was planted! It is insane how the MAGA Republicans are telling lies and using misinformation to moderate anger and violence towards government officials and agencies.