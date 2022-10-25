Letter to the editor: Hill City Keys

And perhaps now more than ever, in these contentious times, it is what we need. As we close down the eighth year of Hill City Keys, I find myself saddened at the thought that not until next spring will we have the joy again of hearing amazing music on the street as we walk around downtown! So much gratitude is due to so many who have made possible and sustained this rare and wonderful public piano project in our city — the Academy Center of the Arts, the many generous businesses that have sponsored and those that have hosted the pianos, the thoughtful folks who have donated their pianos, countless talented students and their instructors in area schools who have painted them into works of art, the indispensable T.J. Matthews who has faithfully tuned and repaired, Chad Houk of Perry’s Pianos for his expert moving, Jamerson-Lewis and English Construction for building shelters, Commercial Glass, Steve Bailey with City Maintenance, James T. Davis, Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore and others who have kindly donated paint.