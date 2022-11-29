 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Honesty and integrity?

  • 0

Cal Thomas, our herald from his make-believe world of 1954, is usually good for a laugh. Today’s [Nov. 22] column ("Mike Pence is a man of honesty and integrity") is no exception.

We should of course be grateful that Pence’s lickspittle devotion to Donald Trump didn’t extend to violating his oath of office on January 6th, 2021. But obeying the law and the Constitution is a pretty low bar for an elected public official.

Pence has refused to testify before the Jan. 6 committee of the House of Representative, claiming that they have no right to ask him to do so. He’s selling a book. If you want my testimony, it’ll cost you $35. At least that’s honest. Not so sure about the integrity part.

NEAL SUMERLIN

Lynchburg

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: A handshake

Letter to the editor: A handshake

In times past, a handshake was sufficient to fulfill an agreement between two people. Today, honest people are presented with forms, cameras, …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert