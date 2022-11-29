Letter to the editor: Honesty and integrity?

Cal Thomas, our herald from his make-believe world of 1954, is usually good for a laugh. Today’s [Nov. 22] column ("Mike Pence is a man of honesty and integrity") is no exception.

We should of course be grateful that Pence’s lickspittle devotion to Donald Trump didn’t extend to violating his oath of office on January 6th, 2021. But obeying the law and the Constitution is a pretty low bar for an elected public official.

Pence has refused to testify before the Jan. 6 committee of the House of Representative, claiming that they have no right to ask him to do so. He’s selling a book. If you want my testimony, it’ll cost you $35. At least that’s honest. Not so sure about the integrity part.

NEAL SUMERLIN

Lynchburg