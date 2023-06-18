Dr. Josephus Hopwood, the first president of Virginia Christian College, now the University of Lynchburg, did not approve of football. It was a dangerous sport 115 years ago, and every fall young men were seriously injured or killed on college gridirons.

However, he admired baseball; it was "a manly Christian sport." Therefore when a group of students approached him and asked permission to form a baseball team, he said yes.

Unfortunately, there was no money in the college budget for uniforms and equipment. The members of the baseball team were allowed to clear a site that now stretches from Hopwood Hall to the Friendship Circle. The trees were cut into firewood that was sold in the local community — wood and coal heated most of the homes in the city — and with those funds the team purchased what they needed.

Students at UL have been playing baseball for over a century — it was our first inter-collegiate sport.

Last week, the current baseball team made a significant addition to that legacy by winning the NCAA Division III National Championship. The youngest member of our first baseball team was born during the last decade of the nineteenth century, yet hundreds of players and thousands of fans over 12 decades still echo down the years, "It's a great day to be a Hornet."

CLIFTON POTTER

Lynchburg