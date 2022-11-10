Letter to the editor: Housing First works

After contacting Debra Saunders by email I am writing in response to her column in The News & Advance on Oct. 17 titled “Let’s End Homelesness, Inc.” I have been working with our Central Virginia homeless initiatives for more than 30 years, and I have never read a newspaper column so uninformed about homelessness, and specifically about Housing First.

In her column, Ms. Saunders asserted that using the Housing First approach results in “homeless numbers go up instead of down.” Contrary to her assertion, our numbers in Central Virginia have gone down, steadily, year after year.

Our local homeless coalition, the Central Virginia Continuum of Care (CoC), has goals focused on (1) the prevention of homelessness and (2) the reduction of the number of homeless individuals, both sheltered and unsheltered. Our Point-in-Time (PIT) homeless count in January 2015 was 237 (sheltered — 227 and unsheltered — 10). Our PIT count in January 2020 dropped to 73 (sheltered — 55, unsheltered — 18), a 70% decrease. More information about our Central Virginia Continuum of Care can be found on our website: centralvirginiacoc.org.

It appears that Ms. Saunders' data on Housing First came from a few large cities, namely San Francisco, New York City and Washington, D.C. Focusing on data from three large cities leaves out the vast majority of CoCs across the country successfully using Housing First to prevent and reduce homelessness. Housing First works for us. Abolishing this approach would be a catastrophic mistake!

Last, but not least, Ms. Saunders should stop using the term “substance abuse.” She should replace it with the term “substance use,” as listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). Addiction is a mental health “disorder,” and those who struggle with mental health disorders should not be characterized as “abusers.”

VINCE SAWYER

Lynchburg