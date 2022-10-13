Letter to the editor: Immortal words

We're all familiar with the story of the Pilgrims who came here to escape religious persecution. What is generally missing from the story is that they ran afoul of the neighbors back in England because they insisted everyone else follow the tenets of the Pilgrim religious beliefs.

Now nobody likes a loud, nosy, demanding, obnoxious neighbor, which the Pilgrims certainly were. This is the root of the religious liberty we enjoy today in this country. You are not entitled to demand your neighbor observe your religious tenets any more than he is entitled to demand you observe, Yom Kippur, or Ramadan, or Diwali, or any other holiday/tradition/prohibition of the sort.

And isn't that wonderful? So if you don't like or agree with what that other guy wishes to observe, don't participate. Don't like Halloween, don't take part. Not into Diwali, don't throw colored powder/confetti. Not a fan of Christmas, ditto. Instead, take the opportunity to quietly shut up and go away. Don't harsh on your neighbor's fun, lest sooner or later, you be served a well-deserved knuckle sandwich.

In the immortal words of Rodney King, "Can we all get along?"

MICHAEL CORBIN

Lynchburg