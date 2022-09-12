Letter to the editor: In appreciation, many thanks

In appreciation, many thanks

Recently, I walked 50 years into the past, across the athletic fields on the Brookville High School campus on a quiet, cloudy Saturday morning. It’s all changed and yet strangely the same.

I marked the naming of the football field to honor John “Bunker” Hill.

Looking across that field, I saw the plaque recognizing John Vasvary as the longtime track and field coach and athletic director.

Finally, my gaze fixed upon the the Jim Whorley Field House.

I recalled Harold Howell, Lloyd Goode, and William Shelton. In a moment, in my 1,000-yard stare, they were all there — young, healthy, strong, pristine. Yet I saw more than just those attributes. I recalled mentors, examples, encouragers, builders. I was grateful for having had the opportunity to have known and learned from them. They were all major contributors to the success I have thankfully experienced in life. I now realize they believed in me more than I believed in myself.

To them, I simply say, thank you, until we meet again.

STEVE JULIAN Carrollton