Letter to the editor: In appreciation of trees

Trees. I love the exuberant branchy-ness. No concern if they look OK; does my trunk look fat when the sun sees me first thing? How about my bark, does it display the right amount of texture in the setting sun? How about on a cloudy day? Are you lying to me? I just don’t know about my color of green ... all the other "wannabe No. 2 pencils" have a better green than me. The pines, the firs, all those conifers have bought up the market in dark grayish green with a drop of blue and they don’t share! What is the deal?

No such silliness is going on in the midst of the loveliness between Perrowville Road and the town of Bedford on U.S. 221. I feel like I can breathe great big gulps of air each time I traverse this 20-minute stretch. Now that it is autumn, I welcome being behind equipment pulled by a farm tractor at a leisurely pace or some other vehicle decidedly slow-poking along. This is not typically how I respond to wearing out my brakes. It is the sight of sun dusted orange and gold-tipped leaves these past few days — I am suffering from an addlepated brain.

There is decided peacefulness in a forest. How can it be anything else? Especially when the light streaming through the branches highlights the leaves yet to blush apple red or leaves still springtime green, the weather not quite nippy enough to encourage their tips to crinkle.

As summer breezes bid our trees adieu, their branches bend and sway. In autumn their innate artistry appears with orange, red, and yellow leaves. How grateful I am to see the beauty in these forests of trees, and not to be overlooked; the glorious standalone trees lining our roadways.

NANCY HOPE FISCHER

Forest