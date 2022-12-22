Letter to the editor: In loving color

Give Rachael Smith the Pulitzer Prize for writing well for the right reasons. Give Michelle Ramsey the Nobel Prize for doing good without an agenda. Keep the N&A in business forever for having the gumption to make Smith’s article about Ramsey, "A judgement-free place," the focal point of Tuesday’s front page.

Talk about blessed soul-cleansing juxtaposition.

To read a few lines about Jan. 6 and the prosecution of a former president and start to get depressed and forget it’s Christmas, and then read every word of the story about the Michelle Marie Hair Salon on Rivermont Avenue and about Michelle and her life and her family and her mantra, is to have the ultimate newspaper-reading experience — is to be blissfully silenced by remembrance, not of things past, but of the fact that simple is better, that good does prevail, that love is all, and that life will cease to have meaning when there’s no such thing as a local newspaper and no such thing as human interest reporting.

I will not use the “s” word to describe Michelle Ramsey’s inherent goodness. I don’t want to jinx her, and she doesn’t need the label. People who are naturally kind, open-minded, and giving never think of themselves as chosen or divine. That’s what makes pure compassion so special.

I have hardly any hair left, but after the holidays, I will go to Michelle and ask her to try to transform me. My favorite great aunt was a blue hair. I want my grand-successors to remember me as silly Uncle Rainbow-head.

Hooray for hair-dye! Hooray for love! And Happy Holidays to all!

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg