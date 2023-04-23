As a parent, educator, and Lynchburg resident, our schools need stronger support and funding. The property tax should not decrease below $1.05. I also support Superintendent Dr. Edwards’ proposed LCS budget, which includes increases in pay for teachers, bus drivers, instructional aides, and other critically important, underpaid employees who shape the success of our students, and therefore, our community.

In the recent Joint City Council/School Board Meeting, I watched city council members like Jeff Helgeson state that funds were not needed for our schools, that teacher raises were unnecessary, that “the money is there.” When was the last time our council members visited our schools and talked with students, teachers, parents?

Our teachers’ salaries are second to last in the state, affecting retention and turnover rates. Virginia’s teacher shortage showed 3,300 vacancies in 2022; our system is struggling to hire teachers. Our bus drivers are severely underpaid with kids on buses until 5 p.m. If we want excellent teachers/staff, they must be paid as though we VALUE them. They deserve resources, supplies, continuing education, and the funds needed to change young lives.

Our teachers are buying their own tape, markers, paper, pencils, and basic supplies. Our students are still reeling from the pandemic and a learning gap that only grew more disparate since 2020. I have children at T.C. Miller whose teachers and staff are like family, where innovation and engaged learning is prioritized; yet we are still struggling with the challenges faced by educators everywhere.

Reducing the tax rate will ultimately hurt the services that our children desperately need. The benefits to homeowners pale in comparison to the ways our schools would suffer from the millions of lost revenue. It is vital that we invest strongly in our children, their future, and in our city schools.

CARLY SHEAFFER

Lynchburg