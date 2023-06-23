I have lived at Riverviews Artspace for the last 20 years. I moved from Silver Spring Maryland to live in a revitalizing downtown area. I moved into a Jefferson Street that was predominantly abandoned buildings. And today Jefferson Street is a dynamic neighborhood and with every building contributing to the pleasant urban neighborhood. This has happened because of ongoing support of the Lynchburg City Council over the years and major investments by the private sector with the pump primed by public investment.

This is not to say there have not been some difficulties involved with the re-development of the downtown area. And I am as concerned about gentrification as anyone could be. But I have generally assumed putting abandoned buildings back into use cannot be a harmful activity. Investing in the downtown infrastructure has been one of the costs to the city of the downtown comeback. The mostly invisible, underground infrastructure was many decades, old, and required repair and replacement. Upgrading of the sewer system to prevent overflow of waste into the James River has required a major investment and is still incomplete. Past city council majorities have recognized the need for this kind of long-term investment.

Much of the downtown housing is rental, and if people are being displaced by increasing downtown costs, council should be alert to that impact and consider mechanisms to avoid harm to long-term lower income residents of the downtown area. There are major revitalization projects remaining in the downtown area with a couple of major buildings vacant and the 700 block of Main Street still awaiting renewal. Council should investigate ways it might be able to jumpstart these remaining projects. The city should also assure government offices remain in the downtown area as a high priority. The city renewal of the human services building as one of the first buildings revitalized is a wonderful example of government investment in urban accessible office space. The work of the Downtown Lynchburg Association is a prime example of how non-governmental organizations can support vibrant downtown development.

Members of Council should be cheerleaders for the entire city, but with a realistic understanding of the work that is required to make the cheering for a really positive situation. Downtown is a unique part of Lynchburg. Businesses along Timberlake and Wards Road also have their special assets and contributions to the city. I hope the members of council will not pit one area of the city against another. With multiple tax exempt colleges and universities as well as other properties, our small city has limited resources upon which to draw. Tax exemption is a major benefit provided by the government historically. Providing human services and protection to the residents of the city is a major activity of the city government. Balancing services and cost is a major focus of council all year round.

I think I remember learning early on Lynchburg is 50 square miles and cannot expand beyond its current borders and has limited undeveloped land. We have to make the best of what we have. As something of an expert about downtown, I think we should be proud of the activity we have created in the past 20 years in this small part of the city. My neighborhood of Jefferson Street is a terrific example of making good use of a small piece of land!

LARRY BASSETT

Lynchburg