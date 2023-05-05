There is a malignant, tyrannical movement in America to return elitist, immense wealth, authoritarian tyranny to power and at this very moment they are attempting to rewrite American History to erase their wickedness, greed, sins against humanity and the Founding Principle of Equality.

The un-American corporate oligarchs are investing their immense wealth in political campaign financing in an abominable attempt to reduce we, the people, to a commodity for corrupt politicians and their appointed Supreme Court Justices to trade for wealth and inclusion in the un-American corporate oligarchy. We must remember who we are as a nation of people and the events that cast off the yoke of elitist oppression and bestowed upon us the freedom to choose our own destiny.

The Founding Principle of Equality is the parchment upon which the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are inscribed. The blood and sweat of selfless patriots and veterans are the ink which forms the words giving meaning and authority to the revolutionary ideals espoused in these historical documents. American Colonists took up arms and rebelled against the British Monarchy to cast off the yoke of elitist oppression and were promised in return a nation where all men are created equal in the eyes of their government. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.” In modern language, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all citizens are created equal.”

Privilege, elitism, prejudice, bigotry, racism, sexism, gender bias, religious persecution, political campaign financing and slavery have no place in a nation founded upon the Principle of Equality. We can choose to be Authentic Fiercely Independent Americans, who revere the Founding Principle of Equality or the traitorous, servile sycophants of haughty and virtue-less oligarchs, who undermine it for their own aggrandizement.

WENDELL WYLAND

Madison Heights