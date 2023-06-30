On June 19, the Lynchburg Republican City Committee (LRCC) rented a local theater for the showing of a film.

“Will You Go To Hell For Me?” is described in the image posted on the LRCC website as “A startling new documentary from Vince Everett Ellison, revealing how Democrats have contaminated America’s soul … and why voting for them can keep you from heaven.” Folks were told to purchase tickets on the website, with proceeds presumably covering the cost of the theater rental, with anything extra going to the LRCC.

I suppose it motivates a certain sort of person to think that someone who votes differently from you is irredeemably evil, maybe even demonic. That way lies political violence, something that in recent years has become far more than just hypothetical.

For the record, I don’t believe Jesus belongs to either political party, or that someone’s eternal destiny is decided by their vote. I guess that makes me a Democrat.

NEAL SUMERLIN

Lynchburg