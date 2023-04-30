I found out that conservative pundit Tucker Carlson yet again sowed doubt about the 2020 election, stating what his reportedly knows to be a lie from his internal communications, “It is clear the 2020 election was a grave betrayal of American democracy!” It led me to wonder how badly most conservatives have strayed by their hollering about culture wars.

In recent weeks, I’ve read the messages from many states concerning the things I can't talk about in schools, colleges, even in public. I can't talk about anything racial, about justice, how Black lives matter as much as white lives, how race exists throughout our legal code from the beginning, and about most things related to slavery, Jim Crow, and civil rights. It seems conservatives object to me telling them they are bad, which is not the case.

I strongly oppose fascism, but now a bill being introduced in Congress says I'm now a domestic terrorist. Companies that invest with an eye towards environmental stewardship, social justice and good governance are not welcome in a dozen conservative states, attacked as being unamerican for not investing in Big Oil and Cigarettes. Bloggers who would be critical of the governor in Florida will soon have to register with the state. Shades of Big Brother.

In 1935, Sinclair Lewis penned a book “It Can’t Happen Here” that proposed that when fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross. Those were not his exact words though it’s a popular misquote. It is what I am seeing today. The original Pledge of Allegiance ended with “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” I find myself questioning whether our current conservative leaders believe any of this. So I must ask, is this America?

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest