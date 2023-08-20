Jail King Con

It’s time to Jail King Con and end his hustle.

Many Americans wrapped themselves in Trump’s media campaign. We enabled the longest running con America ever suffered.

That’s on us. It is time to free ourselves. Admit our mistake and promise to do better.

Too many American drank Trump Kool Aid. Many stopped listening to alternate news sources. That’s what trapped us. Listening exclusively to a con’s PR channel sucks away freedom to think and disagree.

Our constitution requires a government of the people to be wary of cons — foreign and domestic. Our biggest threat has always been domestic. This guy and others spewed lies and called them “alternative facts.” Misplaced trust and Kool Aid bullied followers so they didn’t question.

People are doing jail time for following Trump’s words and actions. He should too. Try him for every charge he is indicted on — foreign and domestic. Imagine a foreign power attempted to overthrow the election and conduct a raid on our Capitol. Would we only corral their henchmen?

Some whisper “pardon.” No. That’s not the path. A pardon would send a message to current and future politicians that anything goes! Pardons empower bombastic cons.

American’s are struggling to find faith in our justice system. We cannot allow another “old white millionaire” skip free while those that conducted his cons do time. No pardon.

Free yourself.

GREG SLOMINSKI

Forest