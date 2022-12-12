Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 never ends

I think this award was far too late, but deserved nonetheless. Granted, many argue none died directly from the riot and many still irrationally argue it was merely a peaceful protest. Sadly, the list of "nay" votes included our own [5th District] Representative Bob Good, who seemingly votes against everything Democrats might vote for. As it is, it simply shows the disgraceful way he has served as a congressman, from his open embrace of Trump's "Big Lie" on Jan. 6 to his opposition to the officers who suffered from his Trump Republican political views. It also makes me ask how we in Central Virginia have benefited from any of his "no!" votes and, for that matter, his participation in the extremist Freedom Caucus.