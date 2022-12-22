Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 not peaceful

Now that the Jan. 6 committee has wrapped up, I have this to say. I have encountered many people who claim that former President Trump is not complicit with the Jan. 6 riot because he said, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," about 10 minutes into the speech. This is correct.

Peace, so how can he be responsible for the violence? I say it is because of the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say, how he ended his speech. Two of the last things Trump said before the people descended on the Capitol were:

1. "And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

2. "But we're going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don't need any of our help. We're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."

The first statement is a call to violence, the second to a coup. Taken in whole and considering the incendiary speeches that preceded him (Rep. Mo Brooks telling them to kick some backside), one cannot help but understand that the fundamental purpose of the QAnon conservative-dominated crowd was to force Congress to reject the Nov. 2020 election results by any means necessary because in their minds God, country, truth and justice demanded no less. One can argue that Trump did not 100% foment this riot, but one cannot easily claim that Trump was not significantly complicit in orchestrating it.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest