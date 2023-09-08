The Board of Directors of Jubilee Family Development Center thanks the community for their support of Jubilee’s Top Chef Special Event on Aug. 26. Without the support of friends, volunteers, and donors, we would not be able to throw this fantastic special event at Jubilee that raises funding to support Jubilee’s programming and services.

Our sincere thanks goes to:

Our 2023 chefs Breland Grant with My Father’s Hands Catering; Angelo Harris and John Barker with the University of Lynchburg; Tammy Johnson with A Klassy Affair; and Benjamin McGehee with Benjamin’s Great Cows & Crabs;

The students of the CVCC and E. C. Glass High School culinary departments for their delicious desserts, and CVCC culinary students for serving as waiters at the event;

Danner Evans and Pattie Martin, longtime Top Chef Mistresses of Ceremonies;

Wooldridge Heating Air & Electrical for providing the ice;

Many individual volunteers who helped seat guests, release tables, and pitched in wherever needed;

Opal and Mykala Smith, Jubilee 2023 Top Chef Outstanding Volunteer Honorees;

OrthoVirginia, Jubilee 2023 Top Chef Outstanding Partner Honoree;

Astronaut Leland Melvin, Jubilee 2023 Top Chef Outstanding Partner Honoree;

Imani West, Jubilee 2023 Alumni Youth Honoree;

Event Sponsors Centra, OrthoVirginia, Bank of the James, Castle Lighting, Jamerson-Lewis Construction, Scott Insurance, Dodson Pest Control, and Framatome; and

Everyone who attended the Jubilee Top Chef Special Event.

Thank you again to the community for supporting Jubilee Family Development Center and our mission to provide high quality academic, athletic, and occupational programs that encourage personal, social, and spiritual growth and the stability of families. We are stronger together!

MIKE DALY

Lynchburg