I have some questions. If two out of three people believe in aliens, is anyone else alarmed by this?

If our state’s survival rate is due in part to our large military presence and the Elite 19th Space Defense Squadron. May I ask what happened to the previous 18 other Space Defense Squadrons?

Additionally, our survival would be aided due to our caves and caverns. Does everyone have maps to them? Are the police and emergency responders responsible for readying them?

And finally, how is Nevada last in this category? That’s the home of Area 51. Is there something they’re not telling us?

Clearly more investigation is needed.

I’m kidding, fun article [The News & Advance, June 15, 2023].

PEGEEN LISTON

Lynchburg