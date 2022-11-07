Letter to the editor: Keep early voting

Keep early voting

The Nov. 2 letter, “Eliminate early voting,” lamenting the flaws of early voting, lacks historical perspective. Let me make five points on this issue.

1. Voting in the time of the Founders spanned several days to allow for travel and bad weather.

2. No excuse early voting goes back to the 1980s in California, then a very not liberal state. Also, absentee voting was the only way I could vote in the 1980s when I was in the Navy.

3. Around Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee have had no excuse early voting for 30 years with no problems. Virginia only began in 2020 (after 33 other states). The system we have is really well set up in Bedford County.

4. While the writer lamented fraud from early voting, he provides no proof. Nobody ever does. In fact it is obvious most conservatives only started caring about early voting because Trump lost. I have voted early every chance I had since the 1990s and have not regretted one ballot cast. Those October surprises never amount to much after the election.

5. I take strong exception to the writer characterizing my early vote in 2020 as “wasted.” Biden won. History will be kinder to him than conservatives.

Clearly, the only reason to restrict early voting is to restrict vote count in heavily populated areas where lines are often several hours long. Also because of early voting, late breaking dirty tricks are rarer because they are not as effective. This leads to better informed voters whether they vote early or wait for Election Day. It is not a coincidence the writer ended his letter by attacking progressives. Partisan zealotry is the real reason most people oppose early voting. By the way, ignorance is no excuse. I work the polls. How about you, M.R.?

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest