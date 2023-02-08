Court-packing would weaken checks and balances on the abuse of power by a future president or Congress and undermine respect for the rule of law that protects our constitutional rights and freedoms.

It would also weaken the ability of the court to resolve divisive issues in ways that are accepted by all. The Supreme Court is largely balanced, and court-packing would increase political interference in an independent branch of government.

Some would like to make "court-packing" a partisan issue. But the better outcome would be to build strong bipartisan support in Congress for the "Keep Nine" effort to permanently preserve the independence of the Supreme Court that protects democracy in America.

This is why we need the Keep Nine Amendment, which states: “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine Justices.”

KACIE FREEBURG

Sweet Briar