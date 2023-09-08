I can’t decide what’s cooler — the word kudzu, or what the plant will do to a backyard of lovely trees and shrubs, if you allow it to do its thing?

And I can’t decide what’s scarier — the thought of being trapped for days on an ocean liner with hundreds of strangers in still-Covidian times, or the thought of writing a $60,000 check for a cruise-vacation without being 100% certain that I will be fully refunded, if the travel agent or the cruise line errs in any way.

Thank you, N&A, for the informative and endearing and just-the-right-length story about the Charlottesville goats who will devour any and all invasive plants — including kudzu — for a fee.

Thank you also for the way-too-long consumer-beware article about the naive couple who booked and paid $60,000 for a cruise to Alaska and sank and drowned (metaphorically and financially and legally) without setting foot on a boat, much less on our forty-ninth state.

People are as clueless and wasteful as goats are focused and resourceful.

I believe in reincarnation.

May I come back as anything but a man or woman.

May I return as a goat — a goat whose favorite appetizer is an unintentionally hilarious newspaper article about human frailty and inability to learn from its mistakes.

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg