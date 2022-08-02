Letter to the editor: Law and order?

Each day, former President Donald Trump seems closer to being held accountable for multiple felonies committed against the people of the United States. Should he be brought to trial, he would be represented by attorneys seeking to keep him from suffering the consequences of his actions the nation has witnessed repeatedly on their television screens.

There are those who support him, regardless of the facts we have seen presented, because he represents to them a guarantor of positions they feel threatened of losing, should his defense not prevail. There are paramilitary groups across the country whom he has emboldened to form for the express purpose of adding firepower toward that end. They have touted their actual purpose is to aid civil authorities in any period of distress, but the manner of their formation and authorization spells otherwise.

The Georgetown Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection has issued a fact sheet stating clearly what the law is in regards to these groups. Is it legal to act as a private militia in Virginia? No. All 50 states prohibit private, unauthorized militias and military units from engaging in activities reserved for the state militia, including law enforcement activities. Some, including Virginia, also prohibit paramilitary activity during or in the furtherance of a civil disorder.

Being supported in this activity by boards of supervisors provides no legal authorization for these groups to operate, and may place any board in legal jeopardy for having done so, should these groups engage in activities that flout federal and state law. The only authorizing authority is the state of Virginia, not any board of supervisors. It remains to be seen whether we are still a state and a nation of laws and order. The world is watching,

MICHAEL WHORLEY

Lynchburg