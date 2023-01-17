Letter to the editor: Lawlessness

Thank you, John Fees for your bold and patriotic letter of Jan. 12, “Protecting classified information”, especially your statement, “Anyone who cannot handle classified information should not hold a security clearance without exception.” Including presidents both past and present.

If we as a country cannot abide by our own laws, we deserve the fate that awaits us — not destruction by another country, but self-immolation after which most any country could just walk in and take over.

When did the lawlessness in our country begin — lying, cheating, grabbing, blaming, creation of alternative “facts,” fundraising on the lies, dishonesty at every turn until that element — which knows no shame — becomes legitimized and mainstream in, not the majority but a significant percentage of the population? Did it start with Nixon or did it begin earlier or later?

Today, more and more, there is a segment among our political figures that is nothing short of criminal. There is no other way to see it or name it. We can continue to ignore this fact and pretend it is legitimate, or we can see it for what it is: unlawfulness, and take steps to take back our democracy which is based on law and order. Our presidents need to be dealt with like any other citizen. They need to obey the law and be prosecuted if they don’t. Period! God bless America. Long may she live?

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg