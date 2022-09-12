Letter to the editor: Letter's undertones unpleasant

Letter’s undertones unpleasant

Regarding the letter “Save America” on Sept. 8, did anybody notice the chilling message within it? While claiming to not want a war, Robert Swanson basically said (using inaccurate far right wing talking points) that we all need to vote Republican or there will be a civil war.

If that doesn’t scare any real American who values country over party, it should. We should not be talking about war over the results of a freely held election, not even in jest. Also, no, Democrats are neither Marxist nor Communist and it is not civil to use those labels.

While I am at it, I am pretty sure every county board of elections is looking for volunteer poll workers. If you want to help ensure our elections remain free and fair, then contact them and sign up.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest