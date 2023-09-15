Measures like the one being pushed by Mr. Misjuns at the city council sound so benign. A meritocracy, with no extra benefits for anybody. What could be wrong with that? What’s wrong with it is they are basically trying to return us to law of the jungle and survival of the fittest. We left the jungle long ago, Mr. Misjuns, and built civilizations so we all didn’t have to live that way anymore.

It comes from the Libertarian philosophy espoused by most of the Republican Party these days. Their attitude seems to me to be; I’ve got mine and I’m going to keep it. If you can’t get yours, it’s a free country, you’re free to die in the street and if you give me half a chance I’ll take what’s yours after we get rid of all those pesky laws that might stop me. It legitimizes greed and is about as unChristian and corrosive to society’s values as it can be. I remember when greed was one of the seven deadly sins, not anymore.