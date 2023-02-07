Last week I got a notice from the Lynchburg Public Library informing me that my library book would be due within a week. This week I got another reminder that my library book was due this week. They are very aware of what I have checked out, when it is due, and how to contact me, and, if I don't return it on time, they will fine me. Not a debilitating amount, but enough to get my attention.

I have to wonder why the federal government isn't able to keep track of our top secret documents. Is there no accountability? Doesn't someone have to check them out? Why isn't someone looking for them? Are there no fines or other consequences? Some of the documents found on President Biden's property date all the way back to when he was in Congress! Just imagine what a whopping fine they could have assessed!

But seriously, if the Lynchburg Public Library can keep track of their property, I have to wonder why the U.S. government can't.

SALLY CURTIS

Lynchburg