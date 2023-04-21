Last week, I attended the city council meeting and was one of dozens of Lynchburg residents who voiced our concerns about the recent budget discussions. I encourage every citizen to learn about the proposed budget — as boring as the topic may sound, there are some massive implications in the recent budget discussion.

Recordings of last week’s meeting, as well as the public hearing from the week before, are available on the city’s website, as are the city manager’s proposed budget and many pages of correspondence between council members and the city manager about the budget.

But this letter is not about the budget itself; rather, it’s about the shockingly dismissive comments made by Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi toward the end of the public meeting. He implied that we, the citizens of Lynchburg, had broken some rule in signing up to speak at a public council meeting (though he did not provide much detail to back that up, and others on council expressed their confusion over what on earth he was referring to) and he used that vague insinuation to essentially write off hours of public comment.

Mr. Faraldi, we are citizens of the city that you were elected to serve. We are not your political opponents on a debate stage. Your job is not to come up with ways to discredit us, but simply to hear us out. You don’t have to agree with us, but at the very least I wish you would do what generations of council members have done before you, Republican and Democrat alike: listen to your citizens and respect our right to be heard by the city council. There is nothing malicious about citizens exercising that right, and it is a disservice to our city for you to imply otherwise.

KELSEY MOLSEED

Lynchburg