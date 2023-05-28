Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Congress decides how much the U.S. borrows; not the president. “An increase in the debt limit would not authorize new federal spending. It would only allow for borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved,” (“Debt-limit talks…” LNA, 5/17/23”)

Kevin McCarthy is a member of Congress; Joe Biden is not. Biden’s responsibility is to see that our bills are paid on time. The U.S. does not and has not for a long time lived within its means. Bill Clinton was the last president, not only to balance the budget but also to leave a surplus! Since then, all presidents have resided over a budget that put our country in debt, keeping in mind it was Congress that created the debt! For the Speaker of the House to bring to the table a set of grievances to be settled as part of raising the debt limit in order to pay our bills is unfair, coercive and misplaced, reminiscent of the Mafia where a person is strong-armed and bullied to “pay up!” or else.

Consider this, your husband, wife or child runs up a huge deficit from gambling. You have other expenses that must be paid. Instead of the companies who want payment approaching the one who ran up the bill, they approach you and demand that you pay, or else some terrible tragedy will occur to you or some one you love. The strategy is the same: coercion under duress of the wrong party! The remedy is obvious! Demand that Congress live within its means. We can all do this at the ballot box. In the meantime, let us be sure to pay our bills and save our country from financial ruin and possible world wide chaos.

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg