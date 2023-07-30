The eloquent orator, Abraham Lincoln, had a reedy — shrill, high-pitched — speaking voice. I don’t want to believe it, but the discouraging fact is well-documented.

We know from photos that Abe not only wasn’t handsome, he was gaunt and gawky-looking, with or without facial hair and with or without that ridiculous stove-pipe hat on top of that never-combed mop of hair of his.

Political pundits and social media experts agree Lincoln wouldn’t make it today as a small-town lawyer, much less as a legitimate candidate for the Presidency of the United States, simply because of his unkempt appearance and his downright ugly speaking voice.

No one would notice, and, therefore, no one would care that Abraham Lincoln was the smartest and the wittiest and the wisest and the most compassionate and the most presidentially qualified man or woman on the planet.

I hold this truth to be self-evident: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Chuck Shumer, Lindsay Graham, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex, Mike Pence, Elizabeth Warren, Mitch McConnell, Pete Buttigieg, etc. are endowed with not one molecule of Lincolnian intelligence or moral fiber.

I applaud Chris Christie for trying to cut Donald Trump’s second-term-seeking legs out from under him, but it will take a man or woman who is as noble in stature and as verbally adept under pressure as Lincoln and who is as good-looking and pleasing to listen to as Henry Fonda or Greta Garbo or Gregory Peck or Barbara Stanwyck to put Donald J. Trump in his metaphorical grave, once and for all.

Chris Christie is not that man or woman, and if such a man or woman exists, he or she has decided to remain hidden.

‘Tis not the fact that Donald Trump is unqualified to be the President of the United States (again) that is most disheartening or tragic, as my father would say, were he still with us. ‘Tis the fact we have become a nation of disconnect in which no one who is qualified to be the President of the United States is trying to become the President of the United States, either because he or she doesn't want the thankless job, or because he or she doesn't have the connections and the financial means to pursue it.

That, my fellow Americans, is what is most disheartening and tragic.

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg