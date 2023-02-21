NASCAR remains one of the most popular spectator sports in the country. When my family moved to Lynchburg in 2019, I lamented that the city did not have a suitable facility to host NASCAR's finest.

Well, how short-sighted of me to not realize that Lynchburg does have a circuit ready for use. Langhorne and Link roads provide clear evidence to NASCAR officials that the city is ready for a big race.

And spectators can have up close view points all along the "track" as they are less than 15 feet from the cars hurtling by in pursuit of a championship.

Removing my tongue from my cheek now, a reminder that the speed limit (not minimum) on Langhorne is 35 mph. Leave the speeding for the track, not a small perilous two-lane road with friends and family running and walking just feet away on the sidewalk.

CHRIS NORMYLE

Lynchburg