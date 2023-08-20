Make America great again

We can truly Make America Great Again by returning to those principals and ideals that made us great in the first place.

By accepting we made mistakes in taking the Native Americans’ land, by bringing slaves from Africa, and by wiping out two whole metropolises — Hiroshima and Nagasaki — we can return to the ideals of the Brotherhood of Man and the principal of In God we Trust. We can look at ourselves honestly and acknowledge the feelings of inadequacy that fuel our need to feel superior to others who are different. When we can realize, and accept, that everyone of us on the planet — all the animals, birds, fish, trees, rocks, all life — come from God, everyone becomes special and unique, not different in a way we need to fear. It is fear and feelings of inadequacy that separate and divide us. When we can welcome each other as gifts, we can enter “The Kingdom of Heaven” that Jesus told us was “within” and “ all around us.” Why in God’s earth do we want to deny that Truth?

By appreciating one another and by seeing each other as gifts from God, we can move even beyond what our forefathers imagined and create a Peaceable Kingdom, one without greed, cruelty, or war, and without those limitations, the sky is the limit. We would not only maintain our strong economic and military supremacy, we could reclaim our moral and righteous supremacy, not based on ideas of white supremacy, male superiority, prejudice of homosexuals and transgenders, but based on seeing everything and everyone as a beautiful and unique creation of God, which is exactly the way it is.

When we can look at the world through these eyes, Making America Great Again is a piece of cake. Let’s do it. Together. Now!

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg

Jail King Con

It’s time to Jail King Con and end his hustle.

Many Americans wrapped themselves in Trump’s media campaign. We enabled the longest running con America ever suffered. That’s on us. It is time to free ourselves. Admit our mistake and promise to do better.

Too many American drank Trump Kool Aid. Many stopped listening to alternate news sources. That’s what trapped us. Listening exclusively to a con’s PR channel sucks away freedom to think and disagree.

Our constitution requires a government of the people to be wary of cons — foreign and domestic. Our biggest threat has always been domestic. This guy and others spewed lies and called them “alternative facts.” Misplaced trust and Kool Aid bullied followers so they didn’t question.

People are doing jail time for following Trump’s words and actions. He should too. Try him for every charge he is indicted on — foreign and domestic. Imagine a foreign power attempted to overthrow the election and conduct a raid on our Capitol. Would we only corral their henchmen?

Some whisper “pardon.” No. That’s not the path. A pardon would send a message to current and future politicians that anything goes! Pardons empower bombastic cons.

American’s are struggling to find faith in our justice system. We cannot allow another “old white millionaire” skip free while those that conducted his cons do time. No pardon.

Free yourself.

GREG SLOMINSKI

Forest