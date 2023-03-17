Once again, the Lynchburg City School Board, that never met a dollar it could not spend, is planning to submit their annual break-the-bank budget request. While the Virginia Department of Education, that knows everything about LCS from the number of students that are economically disadvantaged and at-risk to the number that ride the buses or go to summer school, has calculated that Lynchburg taxpayers must pony up about $28.7 million to fund our share of the operational costs of public education. This includes fully funding the Standards of Quality plus local funding of all the additional non-mandated programs that the city voluntarily chooses to offer, such as pre-K, K-3 primary class size reduction, and extra reading and math specialists. This $28.7 million required local contribution is based upon projected student enrollments and the city’s ability-to-pay.
So when the school board wants $48 million in local tax dollars for operations, please do not call me a selfish Republican that obviously must hate children when I question the over and above mandated funding request of $19 million that requires an extra 25-cent real estate tax to fund their wish list.
Taxpayers, do not be misled when the schools tell us that we are mandated to do this or that. The only mandate we have is that we must provide the $28.7 million in local operational dollars plus a safe learning environment for the students.
JIM WEIGAND
Lynchburg