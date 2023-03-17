Once again, the Lynchburg City School Board, that never met a dollar it could not spend, is planning to submit their annual break-the-bank budget request. While the Virginia Department of Education, that knows everything about LCS from the number of students that are economically disadvantaged and at-risk to the number that ride the buses or go to summer school, has calculated that Lynchburg taxpayers must pony up about $28.7 million to fund our share of the operational costs of public education. This includes fully funding the Standards of Quality plus local funding of all the additional non-mandated programs that the city voluntarily chooses to offer, such as pre-K, K-3 primary class size reduction, and extra reading and math specialists. This $28.7 million required local contribution is based upon projected student enrollments and the city’s ability-to-pay.