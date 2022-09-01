Letter to the editor: Manufacturing opportunities

The world of manufacturing is full of qualified, dedicated workers who work hard daily to help the growth of the industry. Here at Virginia MetalFab, we are passionate about ensuring the next generation of manufacturers find a place to hone their unique talents and skills.

The skilled trades industry is aging, and the need to get younger workers trained and in the pipeline is critical to our longevity. That’s why we said “yes” to Central Virginia Community Colleges when they asked us to become a G3 Ambassador. This partnership program helps to build bridges between community colleges and businesses in the community, that will ultimately help to support community college graduates, all while continuing to take our business to exciting new heights.

We want to do our part in ensuring Virginia’s workforce is best in class, and we’re here to help cultivate and nurture talent development and ensure that students land in a job that provides family-sustaining wages upon graduation.

We’ve had the honor of helping Central Virginia Community College elevate the profile of its career opportunities, and in turn, have had the unique privilege of working with some of the most talented workers in our region. The talent here makes for a highly-competitive pipeline of candidates and Virginia MetalFab prides itself on fostering that talent, bringing a renewed sense of energy in the field and helping our community grow and succeed.

This Labor Day we celebrate the contributions and achievements of our skilled workers — who without, we would be nothing. Today and every day we thank you.

ZACHARY PLANK

Gladstone