Letter to the editor: Medicare Disadvantage

First, a disclosure: In addition to Medicare and supplemental, I receive veteran's health benefits.

Before you opt into one of the Medicare Advantage plans being presented every time you turn on the TV, you should know what my research shows. MA is a gold mine for insurers. They receive a flat fee from the government for each beneficiary, this in addition to your monthly premium. MA plans may require prior authorization for tests or treatment. Investigators found 13% of these requests that would be allowed by original Medicare were turned down. This delays needed medical care. Your ZIP code? Cherry-picking areas where it is cheapest to insure.

MA is a concerted effort to privatize “real” Medicare. Some people are in financial trouble because of hidden fees, co-pays and denials. Who do you believe is behind this effort? Hint — it isn’t progressives.

Will your long-time dentist, primary physician, etc. all be in your “network”? Will a specialist that may be necessary immediately in a life-or-death situation be in your “network”? What happens if an emergency occurs in California, for example?

Very important: Once you are in a Medicare Advantage plan, it’s difficult to switch to “real” Medicare, as well as switching to a competitor’s plan if you find your first choice was a bad one. You could be a prisoner of MA for life. This is a flaw of MA plans. If you have a serious illness, the choice of doctors you are allowed under MA could be the difference in life or death. Original Medicare gives you many more options to seek the best care. Check it out — my sources: Healthcare Now, Clark Howard, AARP and my own research.

Until all citizens get what we all deserve as provided by all other civilized countries — health care for all, Medicare for all — I’ll stick with what I’ve got.

BEV JORDAN

Lynchburg