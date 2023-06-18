Regarding the [Tuesday, June 13] opinion in The News & Advance — Toxic Masculinity: Why Does A Man Wearing Earrings Drive Christians Crazy — Hallelujah!!!
Has Lynchburg finally — at long last — taken a step out of the dark ages into the age of enlightenment? Paul Swearengin has finally said what needed to be said — kudos to The News for printing it. The article squarely "hit the nail on the head." I, for one, believe that miracles never cease — this is a truly miracle!
I sincerely hope the message doesn't "fall on deaf ears."
CAROLYN BOSIGER
Forest