Misjuns wholly mistaken

History does not look approvingly on those who censor books, ban plays, and demand that art be hidden from the public. People know the frenzied opposition to works of art arises from ignorance, a fear of ideas, and, often, a hatred of “the other.”

City Council member Martin Misjuns has invited the derision of citizens with his wildly exaggerated claims that reveal a deep ignorance of the play he so deplores. “The Prom” neither mocks nor attacks Christians or Christianity. Rather, it is explicit and unambiguous in making its positive ending dependent upon Jesus’ commandment that people love their neighbors as themselves. The play’s criticism is reserved for unthinkingly intolerant people, whose hostility prevents their seeing the reality of what they leap to attack. If Mr. Misjuns had seen “The Prom,” he would, I hope, know this. Is it possible that he would see himself as a target of the play’s assault on intolerance?

Mr. Misjuns is quoted as having written, “The mere thought that children are PRACTICING and PERFORMING this level of bigotry is beyond belief.” Yet he appears to have been eager to believe it — despite the fact that there is no bigotry towards religion in the play. The lines Misjuns cites are sung by four ill-informed Broadway actors who have no real basis for their hyperbolic characterization of the intolerant citizens of Edgewater, Indiana.

Anyone who cares about our students’ education will understand that children must learn to look at the facts, explore their values, ask questions, think critically, and draw valid conclusions consistent with the evidence. When Mr. Misjuns refuses to do these things and then goes on to suggest that the school superintendent should be fired, he provides students with a very poor example of what it means to be an adult.

RICHARD C. BURKE Lynchburg