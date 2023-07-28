[The Thursday, July 20] article on diseases started off promising, but again misses the mark.

Nature, animals, insects are not to blame, human behavior is. The responsibility rests squarely on our shoulders. We need nature, animals and insects — yet I fear our response will be to kill them all, rather than change our behavior.

The elephant in the room is world wide human over population. We need family planning — access to birth control, abortion, education — but most importantly a change of heart. We should be grateful to the earth for giving us life, and we should give something back to it every day.

P.S.: Thanks for publishing this article and at least scratching the surface.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe