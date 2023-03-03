As a resident of a city the size of Lynchburg, I greatly appreciate that we have a local newspaper of the caliber of The News & Advance. I have felt this way for many years but have taken this asset for granted for too long. Effective and independent local news media is crucial for an informed citizenry and a well-functioning democracy.

First, thank you Bryson Gordon, local reporter covering Lynchburg City Council, for the objective and detailed reporting of local government. Last month, Mr. Gordon wrote a detailed, factual play-by-play (without opinion!) of the chaotic Council proceedings during [the Feb. 14] session, including the incompetent comments and childish behaviors of the Republican Council members. Incompetent not only because they lack professionalism, but these Council members lack knowledge of parliamentary and budget procedures.

Contrast this reporting with local TV news segments, which due to needing to be brief on the evening news did not cover the incredible details or context of these Council proceedings. If you only watch local TV news you missed the context and just how seriously alarming these City Council proceedings are.

After 23 years of competent, truly “independent” leadership that saw Lynchburg grow and thrive from 1999 to 2022, the new Republican majority is injecting divisive culture war issues while threatening to destroy City management with their petty personal grievances.

Did you know since 2021, Councilman Misjuns has been suing the City of Lynchburg for $1 million? This is a dire conflict of interest! Did you know in the [Feb. 14] Council meeting he and Councilman Helgeson attempted to vilify the City Attorney who also happens to be representing the City against Mr. Misjuns on the lawsuit?

This letter is an open appeal to news reporters from all media to do more investigative reporting on City Council and local governance.

NIRO RASANAYAGAM

Lynchburg