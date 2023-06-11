Lynchburg’s citywide curfew for teens seems to have garnered the support of our community leaders with one notable exception. I can’t help but wonder if Chris Faraldi looked closely at the safety needs of our entire city before casting the lone dissenting vote.

Faraldi defended his curfew opposition by stating, “In many ways, I believe this has a high probability of causing more problems than it solves.” What a coincidence! The same can be said about Faraldi’s shortsighted attempt to change our appointed school board to an elected body.

Let’s leave our local school board alone. The appointment process has rightfully become more transparent with more opportunities for community feedback. Conversely, given our turbulent and polarizing political climate, an elected school board truly “has a high probability of causing more problems than it solves.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

DAVE HOFMANN

Lynchburg