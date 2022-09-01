Letter to the editor: My promise to myself

All week, I promised myself I would sit outside first thing on Saturday and wait for the sun to pop up over the horizon. Here I am.

A hummingbird is hovering to visit my geraniums. Sorry little bird, I will go inside soon. He sounds like 50 carpenter bees.

I am reading the New York Times newspaper. I feel I sound so important when I say this. Alas, I am but an ordinary person meandering through the obituaries and Sunday routines of New Yorkers. I read the Times because my dad worked there for 10 years in maintenance when I was a child. He knew everyone in the building. I think his Scottish brogue convinced the newspaper’s librarian into helping me with a school paper.

The sun is cresting the clouds, making me blind. The mist is still whispering about the lawn at 6:40 a.m. The squawking of geese landing and taking off at the pond makes me think I’m missing something. I try to prod myself into walking down to the pond before golfers of varying levels of skillfulness arrive in a flotilla of carts, their errant golf balls announcing them with a thud. Waiting until this evening is what I will do; no rushing this morning.

Two small birds delight in the morning coolness, tipping their lovely little selves this way and that. The jet trail of a lone plane flying so high I can’t see it reminds me to go to Scotland again.

The damp earthy smell of August — a harbinger of fall — encourages me that my new coffee cup decorated with leaves and the saying, Hello Autumn, was not bought in vain.

The sun did pop up that Saturday. And, each day that has followed. A perfect present.

NANCY HOPE FISCHER

Forest