Letter to the editor: New Year's resolutions

Recently, I looked over my New Year’s resolutions for the last 10 years, and they are pretty much the same from year to year.

Here they are:

I will lose 25 pounds.

I will spend more time playing with my granddaughter Lulu.

I will ride my bike on good weather days.

I will be a better friend to my friends.

I will read 50 novels this year.

I will write two hours a day.

I will clean up my bookshelves.

I will keep track of my wife’s earrings.

I will not make any mistakes!

It’s an interesting list, and the fact that I have much the same list year after year tells you something pretty obvious about my ability to hold to these resolutions. For the most part, I can’t. To be honest with you all, I’ve only accomplished two of the resolutions this year.

First, I’ve managed to clean my bookshelves. But I had little choice. We moved recently, and I had to box and move my totally chaotic 10,000-book library.

Second, I managed to lose 25 pounds. I lost them because I came down with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick disease that kills your appetite.

But the other stuff? Nope.

So what am I going to do with these resolutions?

I think I’m going to scrap them and come up with a whole new New Year’s resolution this year that has less to do with me and more to do with the people I love and the world I love.

So here’s my resolution for this year:

I’m going to love the people I love, and let them love me, and I’m going to work to make sure the world I love stays safe from the people who want to change it.

JOHN GUZLOWSKI

Lynchburg