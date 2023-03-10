Thanks to Chris Faraldi and his soulmates on City Council, the process has begun for Lynchburg voters to change our appointed school board to an elected body. Faraldi plans to go door-to-door to obtain the necessary petition signatures to place a referendum on the November ballot.

Elections have political overtones and electing school board members is certainly no exception. It is a pretty sure bet that our toxic political climate would discourage a number of highly qualified citizens from serving, while others may lack the financial resources to launch a successful campaign.

Contrary to Mr. Faraldi’s assertion, school board elections may not necessarily represent the “will of the people.” A large politically motivated voting bloc can easily stuff our ballot boxes and stack our school board with like-minded members who are beholden to the majority on City Council.

I can see it now. A local tip line will be established for parents to report teachers who dare to teach “divisive” subject matter. Hot-button issues like opt-in/opt-out choices and bathroom rights for transgender students will top the agenda, while more pressing educational needs are ignored. I shudder to think about this very real possibility.

As a former educator and proud parent of four LCS graduates, I have been pleased with the current system of appointing school board members. A local school board should reflect the diversity of the community it serves and, for the most part, Lynchburg has been blessed in this regard. All voices seem to be heard. Whereas, the composition of an elected school board may not produce this desired result and could potentially become a recipe for disaster.

Since I am a disapproving constituent living in Ward IV, I don’t care to see Mr. Faraldi come knocking on my front door.

DAVE HOFMANN

Lynchburg